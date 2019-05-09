0 Planters on Highland Strip to be removed, replaced with concrete median after multiple accidents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Pedestrians said that what’s been dubbed a “temporary fix” at calming traffic on Highland Street isn’t quite working as planned.

“The pots on the side of the road? You know, they’re an issue. We could work on them,” Quinton Cooper said.

FOX13 staff has witnessed crashes and planters laying in the road nearly a half dozen times since they were placed on the street April 26.

“They’re driving crazy,” Keith Burdette said.

Burdette said he lives around Central Avenue and Highland Street, so he’s familiar with the speeding that happens on the strip, he said. He said the solution is simple.

“Affect their wallet. If they get caught knocking these flower pots down, they should have officers patrolling this here,” he said.

FOX13 Investigates obtained a police report from May 1, detailing a truck that had multiple airbag deployments and severe front-end damage to the car after hitting one of these planters.

That person was fined for striking a fixed object – something Burdette said needs to continue.

“If they’re caught, they need to be fined,” he said.

The planters are one small, temporary part of a $200,000 plan to increase safety and walkability in the neighborhood. More SkyCop cameras have been installed, lighting fixtures are being added, and a crosswalk that stretches from Walker Avenue to the other side of Highland has been created.

There are more planned improvements to come, including:

Street trees

District branding

Utility relocation

Bus and transit stops

Railroad crossing improvements

This is an effort being led by the University Neighborhoods Development Corporation in a TIF district.

For more on the economic plan and to see which parcels are in the TIF district, click here.

While planters may not be the answer to slowing drivers down, pedestrians seem to appreciate the effort.

“Quite frankly, they look nice in the Highland Strip here. They’re just driving crazy,” Burdette said.

As of Thursday afternoon, some of the planters have been relocated or removed.

FOX13’s Leah Jordan contacted Cody Fletcher, the executive director of the UNDC. He said the floating islands will be removed and they will be replaced by a concrete median.

Fletcher said the goal is to have that portion of the project done by the end of the year.

He said the planters will remain on the sidewalks and at the crosswalk to serve as a pedestrian refuge, but there will soon be additional signage and reflective pieces added to the planters.

Below is the full statement from city officials:

“Yes, the University Neighborhoods Development Corporation (UNDC) was required to submit design plans for review and approval by City Engineering for this project. Also, the UNDC contracted a reputable engineering consulting firm to prepare the design plans for this project. When a private entity approaches us with a proposal to install these kinds of improvements (i.e. planters, decorative markings, etc.) within the public right-of-way, we generally require that it assumes all maintenance responsibility related to the improvements. This is the case with the project in question. The University Neighborhoods Development Corporation (UNDC) is responsible for maintaining the planters.” - Nicholas Oyler, Bikeway and Pedestrian Manager City of Memphis

