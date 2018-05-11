0 'Play It Cool' program helping people in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Playing it cool with free AC for the people who need it most.

MLGW teamed up with the Neighborhood Christian Center today to hand out AC units to folks that need them. Friday morning at the Neighborhood Christian Center off Jackson, Memphians in desperate need of air conditioning showed up to get help.

Rhia Price told FOX13, “I need one bad.”

Price is a cancer patient and lives in this home without a properly working air conditioner.

Price said, “My body cannot overheat. I have to always have air.”

And because of the nearly unlivable conditions, she went to this morning's event in partnership with MLGW.

Tammy Mckuhn said, “We have seniors call they are at home with the fans and the heat it's just circulating heat.”

Price qualified for the unit and Tammy Mckuhn with the Neighborhood Christian Center told us there is a great need in the city for working AC and this is one way for those without to have.

Mckuhn said, “You have to be 60 years of age or older, a low income senior, or one who is disabled and have documentation of that and bring your MLGW bill with you, so you have to be the owner of the home or watching the home.”

Back inside Price's South Memphis home, we put up a thermometer and in the short time we were there it registered nearly 85 degrees.

Price said, “It be muggy when it's hot in here. I can't get comfortable, I have to practically be almost naked.”

A hard way to live with a broken AC just feet away, but because of the Neighborhood Christian Center and MLGW that will soon change.

Price said, “It means a lot and I really appreciate them for this.”

