Pleasant, yet warm summer evening forecasted for the Mid-South

- A very pleasant yet warm summer evening, overall a stable and warm weekend
- Rain moving across Arkansas Saturday/Sunday has the potential to briefly touch some FOX13 counties
- Heat Index readings will be controlled in the low 90’s, high amounts of moisture arrive late Sunday into Monday
- Heavy periodic rainfall expected Monday and Tuesday, skies begin to clear Wednesday
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool Friday
