  • Pleasant, yet warm summer evening forecasted for the Mid-South

    Updated:
    • A very pleasant yet warm summer evening, overall a stable and warm weekend
    • Rain moving across Arkansas Saturday/Sunday has the potential to briefly touch some FOX13 counties
    • Heat Index readings will be controlled in the low 90’s, high amounts of moisture arrive late Sunday into Monday
    • Heavy periodic rainfall expected  Monday and Tuesday, skies begin to clear Wednesday
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool Friday

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories