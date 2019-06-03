Police: 1 arrested, brother wanted after 2 people killed in suspected DeSoto County home invasion

HORN LAKE, Miss. - A man was arrested, and his brother is wanted by police after two people were killed and another was injured in what police are calling a home invasion in DeSoto County.
Horn Lake police said Jamoni Diming, 27, turned himself into police Sunday days after the deadly incident. He is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime – felony.
Officials said the shooting happened at the DeSoto Apartments on Sutton Place around 9:30 p.m. on May 30.
Officers arrived to find a man outside of apartment building 700. He had been shot at least once and was taken to Baptist DeSoto in critical condition. Police said he is now in stable condition.
Two more victims were found in the apartment and pronounced dead. Police identified the slain victims as Antonio Gipson, 28, and Serena Madkins, 27.
An infant was also found in the apartment but was unharmed.
Preliminary information indicates the shooting was the result of a home invasion. Investigators believe the suspects entered the home and a struggle ensued, which resulted in multiple shots being fired.
Authorities also issued an arrest warrant for Jamoni's brother -- Marshon Diming, 29 -- in connection with the deadly shooting.
Investigators said Marshon is wanted for murder. He is considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
Jamoni is being held at the DeSoto County Jail, and his bond has not yet been set.
