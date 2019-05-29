  • Police: 1 man, 2 women shot at Memphis apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after three people were shot at a Memphis apartment complex.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Willow Creek Apartments in Parkway Village.

    Three people were injured, one man and two women. All three victims were rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition.

    Police said the suspected shooter drove away from the scene in a black G35 with a damaged bumper.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

