Police: 1 man, 2 women shot at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after three people were shot at a Memphis apartment complex.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Willow Creek Apartments in Parkway Village.
Three people were injured, one man and two women. All three victims were rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Police said the suspected shooter drove away from the scene in a black G35 with a damaged bumper.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3543 Sportsway Court. Three people (2 females and 1 male) were injured. All three were transported to ROH in non-critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 29, 2019
