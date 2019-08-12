Police: 1 man dead after shooting outside Memphis convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot and killed outside a Memphis convenience store, according to police.
Investigators said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday near the Top Stop Shop in the 1100 block of Springdale Street.
According to MPD, one man was rushed to the hospital via a private vehicle following the shooting, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
At least a dozen police cars surrounded the scene, and FOX13 crews observed a helicopter flying around the area where the shooting happened.
The victim has not yet been identified, and the details surrounding the incident are still unclear.
Investigators did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
