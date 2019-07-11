Police: 1 man in critical condition after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Hollywood Street.
One man – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.
Investigators have not released any information regarding a suspected shooter.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 685 N. Hollywood. One male victim was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect info was given. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 11, 2019
