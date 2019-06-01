Police: 1 person hospitalized after road rage ends in stabbing on I-55

DESOTO CO., Miss. - At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a road rage incident ended in a stabbing on a major interstate in Mississippi.
According to Southaven police, one person was injured after a road rage incident on I-55 at Goodman Road.
Police said the stabbing was due to an incident at the red light at the intersection. The victim suffered a stab wound and slash wound.
That victim – who has not been identified – was taken to DeSoto Central. The victim’s condition is unknown.
No arrests have been made at this point, and traffic is being affected in both directions on I-55.
