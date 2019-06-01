  • Police: 1 person hospitalized after road rage ends in stabbing on I-55

    Updated:

    DESOTO CO., Miss. - At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a road rage incident ended in a stabbing on a major interstate in Mississippi. 

    According to Southaven police, one person was injured after a road rage incident on I-55 at Goodman Road. 

    Police said the stabbing was due to an incident at the red light at the intersection. The victim suffered a stab wound and slash wound. 

    That victim – who has not been identified – was taken to DeSoto Central. The victim’s condition is unknown. 

    No arrests have been made at this point, and traffic is being affected in both directions on I-55. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories