0 Police: 1 person killed, 2 others hospitalized after crashing stolen car into tree in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police released new details surrounding the deadly car crash in South Memphis.

According to MPD, the car involved in the deadly crash was stolen on Tuesday in the Ridgeway area. Police said the thieves robbed a woman at gunpoint.

Just confirmed stolen car is involved in deadly crash on South Third. Thieves stole the car from a woman Tuesday at gun point in the Ridgeway area. The crash also involves a juvenile that is in non critical condition. pic.twitter.com/2ZOhUTDbj9 — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) June 27, 2019

Investigators told FOX13 when officers spotted the vehicle, the driver took off south on South Third Street.

According to MPD, one man was killed after a car crashed into a tree at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said. MPD officials confirmed the driver ran a red light at the intersection and crashed into a tree.

Massive police presence on the scene of a deadly crash in South Memphis. Several people have told me Memphis Police cars chased the car that crashed. pic.twitter.com/QC6kWLM9Xr — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) June 27, 2019

FOX13 crews on scene observed a vehicle wrapped around a tree at that intersection. The male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not yet been identified.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Emergency responders were able to pull out two other people from the car following the crash.

Investigators told FOX13 a 16-year-old boy was also inside the car that wrecked. He was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Another man in the car was taken to Regional One and is listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.