Police: 13-year-old Memphis boy missing after going to friends house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy after he never returned home after going to a friends home.
The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for Antonio Rodgers Monday morning after he never returned home.
Rodgers was last scene in the 4000 block of Shayne Cv. He is described as 5"6, 135 pounds with a medium complexion.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and brown Puma tennis shoes.
If you have seen Rodger, call police.
