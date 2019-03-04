0 Police: 15-year-old runaway kidnapped by Tennessee man in parking lot, witness claims

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Police need your help keeping an eye out for a 15-year-old boy who they say was kidnapped Sunday night.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m.

Assistant Chief Stan Allen said police got a report that Stanley Brotherton, who had been missing since Feb. 25, was forced into a van parked in a lot at the intersection of Ealy Road and Court Drive.

Officers got the information from a juvenile friend of Brotherton who said he was with him at the time.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The friend told police that the suspect also tried to force him inside the van, but he shoved the attacker away and escaped to the far side of the parking lot.

Allen said a witness described the van as tan or gold colored and with “rusty rims on wheels.” It had no registration tag and was described as having dents.

Allen said another witness in the area also saw the van but thought it looked mint green in color.

Witnesses described the suspect as a male of light complexion, possibly Hispanic, wearing a black Steelers hat and hoodie, and with black and gray hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and the parties involved is urged to contact the East Ridge Police Department as soon as possible, at 423-622-1725.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.