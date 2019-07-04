  • Police: 2 children inside car during shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood, according to police.

    Investigators said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Pamela Drive in Frayser.

    According to MPD, one man – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police did not provide a description of a suspected shooter, and the details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear.

    FOX13 learned a 5 and 9 month-old-children happened to be inside of this car when bullets hit it. 

    MPD said the investigation is ongoing. 

