Police: 2 children inside car during shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood, according to police.
Investigators said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Pamela Drive in Frayser.
According to MPD, one man – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not provide a description of a suspected shooter, and the details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unclear.
FOX13 learned a 5 and 9 month-old-children happened to be inside of this car when bullets hit it.
MPD said the investigation is ongoing.
Old Allen officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2241 Pamela that came in at 9:15 p.m. One male adult was shot and has been transported to Regional One in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 4, 2019
There is no description on the suspect responsible at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
