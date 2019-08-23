Police: 2 men threaten employees with assault rifle, try to rob local McDonald's

FRAYSER, Tenn. - Two armed men are accused of attempting to rob the McDonald's located in the 3100 block of Thomas Street.
It happened on Aug. 19 around 10:15 p.m.
According to police, two men entered the business armed with a handgun and a rifle. They demanded money from the register.
Police said the employees refused to cooperate and stayed in the back of the store. The two suspects became angry and left without taking anything.
Police provided the following descriptions of the two suspects:
- Suspect 1: Man, 5-foot-9, slim build, wearing a gray jacket, white colored pants and dark shoes; armed with a black assault rifle
- Suspect 2: Man, 6-foot, slim build, wearing a red mask covering the lower part of his face, a skull cap, black Nike jacket, multi-colored shorts and dark shoes
No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
