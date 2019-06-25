Police: 2 toddlers ‘playing alone' when deadly shooting happened in Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have released new information surrounding the shooting that left a 4-year-old boy dead.
According to MPD, two toddlers – including the boy who was killed – were playing alone inside a Frayser apartment Monday afternoon.
Investigators did not specify how the gun ended up going off, and it is unclear if it was an accidental shooting or not.
Preliminary information indicates that two toddlers were in the room playing alone when the shooting occurred. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2019
A toddler died after being shot at a Memphis apartment complex, according to police.
Memphis police said the boy – who has not been identified – was shot at the Pershing Park Apartments on Pershing Park Drive in Frayser.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
MPD said the toddler was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. That child later died from his injuries.
Investigators confirmed the shooting happened inside one of the apartments, and there were adults inside when it happened.
However, police are still working to put together how it all unfolded.
As of right now, no one has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.
At 1:34 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at 3670 Pershing Park Drive. A male toddler was shot. At this time, it is undetermined how/who shot the child. He was transported to LeBonheur in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 24, 2019
