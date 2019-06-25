  • Police: 2 toddlers ‘playing alone' when deadly shooting happened in Memphis apartment

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have released new information surrounding the shooting that left a 4-year-old boy dead. 

    According to MPD, two toddlers – including the boy who was killed – were playing alone inside a Frayser apartment Monday afternoon.

    Investigators did not specify how the gun ended up going off, and it is unclear if it was an accidental shooting or not.

    A toddler died after being shot at a Memphis apartment complex, according to police.

    Memphis police said the boy – who has not been identified – was shot at the Pershing Park Apartments on Pershing Park Drive in Frayser.

    The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

    MPD said the toddler was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. That child later died from his injuries.

    Investigators confirmed the shooting happened inside one of the apartments, and there were adults inside when it happened. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    However, police are still working to put together how it all unfolded. 

    As of right now, no one has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories