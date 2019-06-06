Police: 3 people arrested, accused of shooting at vehicle in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police are investigating after a vehicle was shot at in Southaven.
According to a release, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Rasco Road and Martha Ann.
Investigators said two men fired several shots at a vehicle near that intersection before driving away in a silver Hyundai Sonata. Officers located the suspects’ vehicle shortly after and all three people inside were detained.
Police identified the three suspects as Christian Franklin, 19, Leshaun Robinson, 35, and Markevya Dunn, 22.
The details surrounding what led to the shooting is still unclear.
No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.
Franklin and Robinson were both charged with aggravated assault, while Dunn is facing charges of accessory after the fact.
All three people are currently in the DeSoto County Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing.
