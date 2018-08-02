Police arrest man for carjacking grandfather at Kroger gas station in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Police have made an arrest in connection with a carjacking in Collierville.
Collierville police arrested Christopher McKinney, 18, after they said he robbed and carjacked a man while pumping gas outside a Kroger.
McKinney carjacked the victim, who was trying to get to the hospital for the birth of his grandchild, at the Kroger “fuel island” on South Houston Levee Road on July 23.
Dan Utley, the victim, initially told police after he finished pumping gas for his gray 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a man wearing all black clothing approached him.
McKinney then produced a pistol and demanded the victim’s wallet and keys.
McKinney is facing charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, police said.
His bond was set at $2 million, and Collierville police said McKinney is facing charges from MPD as well.
