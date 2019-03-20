Police arrest man for Home Depot theft ring, detectives say

Memphis police arrested a man who they said stole thousands of dollars worth of items from Home Depots across the city of Memphis.
Police said an asset protection investigator called the police to provide security footage of the thefts.
Mekayne Havens, 19, was developed as a suspect and was arrested. He is charged with Theft of Property Conduct Involving Merchandise $10,000 - $60,000.
The total value of the items, which included multiple drills, grinders, hacksaws among multiple others was more than $16,000.
