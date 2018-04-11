Police arrest man for Memphis motel homicide

A man has been arrested for shooting a killing someone at a Memphis motel.
According to police, Larry Wilbo for shooting Luther Dwayne Street on the 1300 block of Springbrook.
Related: 'I begged him to leave." Mom speaks out after son killed at Memphis motel
Trending stories:
- Mom of slain Tennessee boy arrest days after husband charged with murder
- Man breaks into Memphis home while family sleeps, shoots person in chest
- Bartlett teens dies after weeks of battling flu
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
A witness on the scene was able to provide a nickname for Wilbo, that led police to the arrest. Court records show witnesses were able to identify Wilbo as the man who killed Street.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}