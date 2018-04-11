  • Police arrest man for Memphis motel homicide

    A man has been arrested for shooting a killing someone at a Memphis motel. 

    According to police, Larry Wilbo for shooting Luther Dwayne Street on the 1300 block of Springbrook. 

    A witness on the scene was able to provide a nickname for Wilbo, that led police to the arrest. Court records show witnesses were able to identify Wilbo as the man who killed Street. 

     

