Police arrest man wanted for stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from USPS truck

    Police arrested a man in connection with stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a USPS truck. 

    Police said Anthony Stewart, 25, stole 400 pieces of mail, including packages, from the truck outside Stonebridge Crossing Apartments in Cordova. 

    After investigating, MPD found that Stewart matched the description of the suspect seen on surveillance video. 

    Stewart faces up to five years in prison if he is convicted of committing the crime. 

