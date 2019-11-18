Police arrest man who attempted to run over Southaven Police Officer

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for the incident on Getwell and Central Parkway Saturday afternoon.
Kendrick Bowden was arrested today for attempting to run over a Southaven Police Officer, a release said.
Bowden allegedly was driving a stolen vehicle and was pulled over about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
There were multiple people in the car and Southaven Police fired shots.
He was located at McKenzie Cove in Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police report reveals cause of FedEx worker's death
- Man dead after his car was sprayed with bullets overnight in Memphis
- Judge denies family's request for DNA testing in attempt to exonerate man executed years ago
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Bowden faces multiple charges in Southaven that include aggravated assault on a police officer, felony fleeing and receiving stolen property. He faces other charges in Memphis.
The alleged stolen car he was driving has not been found.
If you have any information, please call Southaven Police at 662-393-0228.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}