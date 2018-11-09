0 Police arrest one of several suspects in connection with 24-hour robbery spree in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is in jail in connection to a crime spree ending with three robberies Monday. A man was shot during the end of that stretch but is going to be okay.

Two of the three people robbed Monday were business owners. They were closing shop when the robbers struck.

Investigators told FOX13 they are still looking for more.

Neighbors said the Madison and Edgewood intersection is normally quiet. Monday, robbers saw it as the perfect place to kick off a day of crime.

Police said at least three men, including Jimmie Jackson, 18, were the culprits.

“I feel like people don’t like to see people come up. They get jealous when they see you doing good and thriving,” said Jazmine Otis.

Investigators told FOX13 Jackson and two others struck around 2:15 a.m. on Madison. A man was forced to the ground at gunpoint as he was robbed.

The suspects drove away in a stolen white Nissan -- with notable damage to the back.

Police said Jackson and the other two suspects struck again later that night around 10:15 p.m.

Two employees closing shop at C&P Beauty Supply in Hickory Hill were also forced to the ground and robbed.

“At some point, when is someone gonna step up and say, ‘enough is enough,’” Otis said.

It wasn't enough for the trio.

Police said they drove 30 minutes to Raleigh to target another business owner and his wife. This time they struck at a liquor store preparing to close.

The suspects demanded money from the victims, but they fought back during that scuffle. The business owner was shot in the hip.

That white car got away once more.

“The world is awful because he’s such a genuine person and I don’t see why anyone would want to target him. He’s been nothing but good to people,” Otis said.

On Thursday, investigators finally tracked down Jackson in that stolen car.

But two other suspects are still out there. Jackson is charged with three counts of especially aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents or suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

