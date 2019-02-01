Police arrest Tennessee man for raping, impregnating his 11-year-old sister, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Police say a 22-year-old Tennessee man is accused of raping and impregnating his 11 year-old-sister.
According to jail records, the 11-year-old victim told her mother that she had become impregnated by her brother.
Police said the brother was interviewed by local officers and admitted that he had intercourse with the 11-year-old on “multiple occasions.”
The reported abuse started when the victim was only 10-years-old.
According to crime guidelines, WZTV did not use the name of, or identify the suspect or victim in this case.
