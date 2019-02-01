  • Police arrest Tennessee man for raping, impregnating his 11-year-old sister, report says

    Updated:

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Police say a 22-year-old Tennessee man is accused of raping and impregnating his 11 year-old-sister. 

    According to jail records, the 11-year-old victim told her mother that she had become impregnated by her brother.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police said the brother was interviewed by local officers and admitted that he had intercourse with the 11-year-old on “multiple occasions.” 

    The reported abuse started when the victim was only 10-years-old.

    According to crime guidelines, WZTV did not use the name of, or identify the suspect or victim in this case.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories