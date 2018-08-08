Police ask for help to identify gas station robbery suspects

Memphis police took to social media to ask for help to find two men who robbed a Circle K.
According to police, it happened on the 5300 block of Poplar Avenue.
The suspect entered the store on August 4. They demanded the clerk to stand in the corner as they filled more than $5,000 worth of cigarettes.
