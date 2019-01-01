Police asking for help identifying man responsible for armed robbery of Memphis Subway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are currently searching for the man who is responsible for an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in Memphis.
MPD said the man – who has not yet been identified – walked into the Subway on East Parkway South around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 30 armed with a black handgun.
He approached the counter and demanded money from the register. The man then ran from the business after taking money from the register, according to police.
Officers described the suspected robber as 5-foot-11, mid-20s, thin build, wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark pants and gloves, and a white mask.
There have been no arrests made at this point, as investigators are still trying to identify and locate the suspect.
However, police hope this surveillance video that captured the incident will help identify the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
