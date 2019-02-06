Police asking for help to find man accused of carjacking woman

A man is wanted after police say he pulled a woman out of her car and drove off.
A warrant has been issued for Anthony Love.
According to the Memphis Police Department, love assaulted the victim on January 30 on twain.
Police said he then pulled her out of her 2012 Chevy Impala and drove away in it.
FOX13 learned the victim already has an Order of protection against Love.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
