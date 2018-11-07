  • Police asking for help to find man wanted for murder

    Memphis police took to Twitter to find a man they said killed someone in September. 

    Garrick Rose has a First Degree warrant for his arrest. 

    Police said Rose was the man responsible for a shooting on the 4600 block of Damascus which happened on September 13. 

    Anyone who knows Rose's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
     

