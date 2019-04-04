Police asking for help to find men accused of using stolen credit cards

Memphis police are asking for help to find the men they said tried to use stolen credit cards.
The victim told police her purse stolen from Old Whitten Tavern on Whitten Road.
The purse contained multiple credit cards, personal documents, and identifications.
A short time later, two men were caught on video at Walmart, trying to buy things with the victim’s stolen credit cards.
The suspects left the Walmart parking lot in a 4-door, dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima, driven by a third man.
