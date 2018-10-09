  • Police asking for help to find missing woman with autism

    Memphis police are trying to find a woman and they are asking for you to be on the lookout. 

    According to police, Marquisha Oliver went missing from the 3200 block of Bluefield around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. 

    Police said she was wearing a light blue shirt, and, black-blue pajama pants. 

    If you see her, police call police at 901-545-2677. 

     

