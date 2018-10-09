Police asking for help to find missing woman with autism

Memphis police are trying to find a woman and they are asking for you to be on the lookout.
According to police, Marquisha Oliver went missing from the 3200 block of Bluefield around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said she was wearing a light blue shirt, and, black-blue pajama pants.
If you see her, police call police at 901-545-2677.
