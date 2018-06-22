Memphis police are taking to social media to release footage of two vehicles they said fired shots during a road rage incident.
Trending stories:
- Man walking down the street shot by 4 people
- Hotel roof ripped off by severe storm in Ripley
- University of Memphis student punched, robbed at gunpoint by 3 men
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, the victims were merging from Prescott Street to Interstate-240. It is not clear what happened, but police said the suspects followed the victims and then fired shots into the car.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}