0 Police body camera shows MPD officers arresting 91-year-old man

Police body camera video shows two Memphis police officers aggressively arresting a 91-year-old man last year.

The two officers said the man waved his walking stick at them.

On Thursday, the citizen review board that hears these cases saw the video and discussed a way to bring closure to the situation.

The video is from August 2017, when two MPD officers arrested Otha Thurmond, 91, in South Memphis.

Jimmy Thurmond spoke on behalf of his father at Thursday’s Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board meeting.

"There is just no excuse for the treatment they gave him at that time,” Jimmy said.

MPD said when the incident happened the officers responded to an unrelated disturbing the peace call.

In the video, the 91-year-old neighborhood watchman asked officers what was going on.

Jimmy told FOX13 his father often walks around the neighborhood with a walking stick to protect himself from dogs.

"Sir I don't like you walking around with this stick right here,” the officers told the man, according to Jimmy.

According to the Memphis Police Department the two officers were suspended for one day without pay.

"At the minimum they should have been fired,” Jimmy said.

Casey Bryant Chairs CLERB.

"In this case our recommendation is that we want to specifically acknowledge Mr. Thurmond that we hear him, and we are sorry that happened to him,” Bryant said.

The board also recommended the mayor’s office also acknowledge Thurmond by acknowledging Thurmond’s incident.

