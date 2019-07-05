0 Police capture wanted man considered 'armed and dangerous,' found in Mississippi

A wanted man was found in Senatobia today.

Kendrues Jackson was wanted for a string of vehicle burglaries and...up until this afternoon...considered armed and dangerous.

Earlier today the man was on the loose, so FOX13 went to Tate County to talk to folks in the area.

Friday morning Kendrues Jackson was at the center of a public warning by the Senatobia Police Department.

"Really surprised when I heard that and I'm like, 'Ok, let me do what I have to do and head back my way,'" Betty Watson said.

Watson lives in a neighboring town--she was just in Senatobia getting gas when FOX13 showed her the Tate County Crimestoppers post.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The post detailed that public warning--it said Jackson was wanted for a string of multiple vehicle burglaries--and they needed residents' help finding him.

"I was a little stunned," Watson said.

Shiranka Williams said she was going to be looking out for the man until he was found.

"Yeah, it is. I'm going to be looking out for it," she said.

But, this afternoon, the Facebook post was updated--saying Jackson was in custody.

The post had more than 600 shares by 3:30 p.m. today--so it's very possible folks in the community helped police.

FOX13 left a message with the Chief of Police--We plan to find out how exactly Jackson was arrested and we will let you know when we find out more.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.