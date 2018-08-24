Police car involved in serious crash

A Memphis police officer was involved in a serious accident.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man admits to having sex with corpse at Memphis hospital, police say
- Whitehaven students suspended more than 160 days after massive fight near school
- Dangerous ‘kissing bug' illness spreading across Southern U.S.
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the crash happened at Summer and North Holmes Street.
It is not clear what caused or led up to the accident.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about any possible injuries
FOX13 is working to learn more details surrounding the crash and will update you with information as we get it.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}