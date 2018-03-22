Police chase underway across Houston area during rush hour

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Police are chasing a driver across the Houston area during rush hour traffic.
Authorities say the chase began in Baytown just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
The driver has lead police from Baytown to Southwest Houston.
The suspect, who appears to be alone in the vehicle, has ran through red lights, gone in the wrong direction down streets and put many others in danger.
Police warn that the driver may be armed.
Authorities performed a pit maneuver on the suspect's vehicle prompting it to stop on the highway.
After stopping and prompting officers to get out of their units, the driver began to to drive slowly away again leading them on a slow-speed chase.
Several police officers cornered the driver. He drove off after one of them moved, but crashed less than a minute later.
At that point officers surrounded the man. He was pulled out of the car and taken into custody.
It is unknown what started the chase.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}