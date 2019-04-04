0 Police chase video shown during Day 2 of trial for man accused of shooting Memphis teen to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Day 2 of the murder trial for Kwasi Corbin, jurors saw video of the police chase and heard from several witnesses.

Members of the jury heard from a witness who said he got out of the car he was in and ran over to check on Myneishia Johnson the night the teen was gunned down in downtown Memphis.

That witness said he heard two gunshots that night.

He said he stayed on the scene with the teen until emergency crews arrived.

Corbin kept his head down much of the day after hearing from several witnesses about the night Johnson was shot to death.

Thomas Hazzel was the second witness to take the stand during the trial Wednesday.

“We was going down 2nd and it was a couple cars in front of us, I heard gunfire,” said Hazzel.

Corbin is accused of the murder days before Myneishia’s high school graduation.

Hazzel got out of the car he was in and started helping the teen after he heard two gunshots.

“I looked to my left, I saw a young lady fall, my brother pulled over to the right. I hopped out and I ran over to check on the young lady,” he said.

Officer Farrell Brassell with the Memphis Police Department said he was conducting traffic detail at 2nd and Peabody the night Myneishia was shot.

He said he heard two to three gunshots. That’s when the officer noticed a black car speeding off and bumping a car.

Brassell said he knew right away it was a rifle.

“That gunshot was so loud and based on my experience with the police department, you can pretty much tell the difference between a handgun and a rifle,” Brassell explained.

He also said he noticed a man was shot that night.

Members of the jury also watched SkyCop and dashcam video inside the courtroom of a black car that sped off after Myneishia was gunned down.

That car was going so fast to the point where the car almost ran over pedestrians.

The suspect proceeded on Union, then I-240. One Memphis police officer described the Dashcam video that showed the car proceeding on I-240.

Video shows smoke coming out the suspect’s vehicle. At some point officers noticed the suspect threw a gun out the window and a white tee-shirt. The Pursuit ended on I-55.

An officer, who was a witness, said the suspect jumped out of the passenger’s side.

Court will resume at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. We expect to hear from forensic experts.

Background info on the case:

This trial was roughly three years in the making.

Kwasi Corbin, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Myneisha Johnson, along with assault for injuring two others. Police say he shot into a crowd of people at 2nd and Peabody on May 22, 2016.

Johnson was set to graduate the following weekend after she was killed. She had one child. Her son accepted her diploma for her at Booker T. Washington’s graduation ceremony.

Corbin is facing a slew of charges in connection with the shooting. They include First Degree Murder, multiple counts of Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder, among others.

