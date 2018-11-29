0 Police chief in Arkansas resigns due to lack of resources, support

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - The Chief of Police in Helena-West Helena said the desperate need for resources for officers to do their job is just one of the reasons behind him stepping down.

Chief James Smith took the job as police chief only a year and a half ago.

Smith left his position as Sergeant with the Memphis Police Department in 2017 to come to his home town to serve.

Smith turned in his letter of resignation to Mayor Jay Howell Wednesday. He said the job became difficult when he didn’t receive full support from leaders and citizens to succeed.

“It’s frustrating when you are going and asking for things,” Smith said.

Smith told FOX13 besides resources the economic position of the city makes it difficult to recruit officers.

Smith said an entry level officer in his department makes under $11 an hour.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“That’s the problem – no one wants to come here and work. We have officers, they get hired and then they leave,” Smith said.

Smith said the current state of his department is decades behind.

“People have to understand this is not the 80s. Police models have changed,” Smith said.

According to crime numbers from officials, crime reduced over the last year.

Smith said to reduce crime even more and make up for the officer shortage he’s suggested several things.

“We wanted to bring state police in to combine some type of reinforcement to make people of Helena-West Helena safe again, but if you tie my hands behind my back I can’t do that,” Smith said.

FOX13 reached out to Hollowell’s office three times today, leaving messages with his chief of staff on each of those occasions.

We have not received a call back yet.

One of the candidates running for mayor, Kevin Smith, told FOX13 he is interested in talking to Smith about staying on and working under his administration.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.