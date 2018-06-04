0 Police Chief's home destroyed after damaging Mississippi storm

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - People in Holly Springs, Mississippi ran for cover Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Several homes were destroyed, but none more that the home of the town's top first responder.

Police Chief Dwight Harris thanked God while staring at a tree that split his home.

"Four or five feet to the right, it probably would have came in on us while we were sleeping," Chief Harris told FOX13.

Harris further stated there were at least a dozen other home damaged. He said when the tree hit his home, "it sounded like a bomb went off... I've never heard anything like it."

"It shook the whole house... We thought it was a tornado coming through the house," Harris said.

It wasn't a tornado, instead it was straight line winds.

This storm was a part of the same system that did wide-spread damage in Eastern Arkansas that same night.

The National Weather Service got wide spread reports of trees down from people all over the Holly Springs area.

"Right now, my family and I, we are just thankful to God that we survived this."

So far, there have been no reports of serious injuries from that area.

