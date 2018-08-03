Police chief shot, 1 man killed in Trumann, family says

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Arkansas.
FOX13 called an officer with the Trumann Police who said he was lying in a hospital bed and was shot.
He said he was okay but very sore.
Trumann police confirmed Police Chief Chadwick Henson was the officer who was shot.
The family of a person involved in the shooting told FOX13 that person was killed during the shooting.
Information about the shooting is extremely limited.
It is unclear how that person was killed, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.
