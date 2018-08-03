Police chief shot after answering call to man's house, returns fire and kills suspect

Police are investigating after an officer was shot before shooting and killing a man in Arkansas.
FOX13 called an officer with the Trumann Police who said he was lying in a hospital bed and was shot.
Trumann police confirmed Police Chief Chadwick Henson was the officer who was shot.
Henson said he was okay but very sore.
According to a police report, Henson was contacted about 10 a.m. by a man identified as Johnny Kelley, 49, who lives near Trumann.
According to an initial statement provided to state police special agents, Henson was asked to come by Kelley’s residence.
Henson approached the door of the residence, and Kelley shot at Henson, police said.
Henson survived the shot and returned fire, killing Kelley.
Police are investigating to determine if the use of deadly force by Henson was "consistent with Arkansas law," according to the release.
