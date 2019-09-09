  • Police: Child, 5, accidentally shot in Whitehaven

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police said a child is in the hospital after what appears to be an accidental shooting.

    Officers were called to the 700 block of Farris Road in Whitehaven just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

    According to police, the wound was self-inflicted. MPD told FOX13 the supervisor on scene said the child is five years old.

    The child has not been identified, and is listed in non-critical condition.

    The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear. 

    This is a developing story. FOX13 will bring you the very latest both on-air and online when new information becomes available.

