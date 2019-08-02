Police complete investigation into abuse allegations at north Mississippi childcare facility

HERNANDO, Miss. - The Hernando Police Department has completed its investigation into abuse allegations at a local childcare facility in Hernando.
According to Kaco’s Kids Childcare owner Tracy Williams, she reported the allegations to the state. FOX13 spoke with investigators.
Hernando police told FOX13 they investigated a number of former employees at Kaco’s, but those employees no longer work there.
Employees and parents who wouldn’t go on camera said that Williams sent out a letter notifying parents of the investigation in the infant room. Both police and the center said that it was self-reported.
Investigators told FOX13 the center is still open because those who were investigated no longer work there. It is unclear what incident or incidents the abuse allegations refer to.
According to police, nothing specific happened that caused an immediate medical injury to any child.
In her note to parents, Williams said state licensing representatives have been called and she filed a report.
Police said they are finishing up their investigation Wednesday before meeting with a prosecutor in the morning. Officers are still busy talking to the owner, along with past and present employees and parents.
FOX13 has reached out to Williams for comment.
Kaco’s held a meeting for parents Thursday at 6 p.m. to answer questions they have. Williams told FOX13 officers have met with prosecutors following the investigation.
