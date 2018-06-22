  • Police conducting 2 sobriety checkpoints Saturday across City of Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is conducting two sobriety roadside checkpoints that you need to be aware of. 

    On Saturday, June 30 MPD will conduct two checkpoints at Park near Semmes and the second location will be Perkins near Knight Arnold.

    The checkpoints will happen between 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

    The City of Memphis Police Department recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.

    This checkpoint is federally funded through a grant with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

