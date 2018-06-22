Police conducting 2 sobriety checkpoints Saturday across City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is conducting two sobriety roadside checkpoints that you need to be aware of.
On Saturday, June 30 MPD will conduct two checkpoints at Park near Semmes and the second location will be Perkins near Knight Arnold.
Trending stories:
- Man walking down the street shot by 4 people
- Hotel roof ripped off by severe storm in Ripley
- University of Memphis student punched, robbed at gunpoint by 3 men
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The checkpoints will happen between 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The City of Memphis Police Department recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.
This checkpoint is federally funded through a grant with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}