Police department in Arkansas closed due to ‘insufficient number' of certified officers

HUGHES, Ark. - A police department in Arkansas will be closed until further notice, city officials announced Wednesday.
According to Mayor Lincoln E. Barnett, the police department for Hughes, Arkansas will be closed indefinitely “due to an insufficient number of fully certified officers.”
Officials said the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department will patrol the city in the meantime.
“To ensure the City of Hughes Police Department has been operating within the guidelines set forth by the commission on law enforcement standards & training standards, a compliance review has been scheduled for Feb. 6, 2019,” Barnett said in the release.
No date has been set for the police department to reopen.
