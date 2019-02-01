  • Police department in Arkansas to partially reopen with part-time officers, mayor says

    Updated:

    HUGHES, Ark. - A police department in Arkansas is set to partially reopen two days after closing due to a lack of officers.

    Mayor Lincoln E. Barnett announced the Hughes Police Department will partially reopen Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. 

    Barnett said, “part-time certified officers will be on part-time duty.”

    That will be temporary until the department is reviewed on Feb. 6. 

    The department was previously closed due to a "lack of certified officers."

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories