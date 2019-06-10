Police desperately searching for endangered teenager

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for an endangered teenager.
Diamond Ryan, 16, ran away from her home in the 300 block of Hodges near the Lundee neighborhood.
She was last seen in the area of Boston Street and Douglass.
Diamond is 5'3", 150 lbs, black hair and brown eyes with natural hair. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black tights, and pink flip flops.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Diamond Ryan, please contact MPD at 528-CASH.
