Police dogs trained to find collections of child porn

We've heard of dogs that can sniff out bombs and drugs, but right now there are police dogs being trained to find hidden collections of child porn.
There are only a few of these dogs across the country right now, and one is named after a Pittsburgh woman who survived a kidnapping 17 years ago.
Alicia Kozakiewicz was young when she was lured from her home by an internet predator. Now, she tells WPXI's Rick Earle she is committed to catching men like him.
Tonight at 9 on FOX13 News, how she plays a role in the training of these dogs, and what the dogs are able to find that their human counterparts miss while looking for hidden porn.
