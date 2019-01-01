0 Police find AK-47, drugs inside home after standoff situation in South Memphis

Memphis police arrested and charged a man after a standoff situation in South Memphis.

MPD released information to FOX13, which said a man was inside his home on the 600 block of Trigg Street.

Around 4:30 a.m. Monday, police said Robert Haley, 38, had a gun and refused to let his girlfriend and three children out of the house.

FOX13 cameras were rolling as police surrounded the home. FOX13 saw at least one officer with his weapon drawn and pointed toward the house.

According to a police affidavit, a “female voice screamed out she had a bullet for everyone out there and she would shoot officers if they came inside.”

Around an hour later, police said that woman – identified as Kenya Moore – ran out of the house with her three kids. Although, investigators said Moore was “irate and very uncooperative.”

Officers began searching inside the home and seized weapons and drugs after flipping the bedroom mattress. Police located an AK-47 rifle loaded with three live rounds in the magazine.

However, both Haley and Moore denied ownership of the weapon.

Police also found marijuana, a digital scale, a pill bottle filled with crack cocaine, a pill bottle filled with 12 Xanax pills, and another pill bottle with 25 other pills.

Investigators said they located Haley hiding in the attic. After a “brief struggle,” he was taken into custody.

Police said Haley had around $2,400 in cash on him, and he was wanted out of Shelby County for an unrelated drug charge.

According to police, Haley is facing several drug-related charges, along with convicted felon possession of a handgun.

