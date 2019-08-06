  • Police find body behind business on N. Germantown Parkway

    Memphis Police are investigating after a body was found near N. Germantown Parkway.

    Officers were called to the scene around 10:00 Tuesday morning.

    Police located a body near the creek behind Dick's Sporting Goods on Germantown Parkway.

    The cause of death is unknown at this time. Investigators have not identified the body.

    This is an ongoing death investigation.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

