Police find body inside black bag behind business on N. Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after a body was found near N. Germantown Parkway.
Officers were called to the scene around 10:00 Tuesday morning.
Police located a body near the grassy wooded area behind Dick’s Sporting Goods on Germantown Parkway.
Investigators found the body inside a black bag. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
MPD told FOX13 they can't tell if it's a man or a woman. They're also working to determine the race, age, and how long the body was there.
Officials said the body has been shipped to the medical examiner's office to reveal more details.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At approximately 10:06 a.m officers responded to a suspicious call behind 2393 N. Germantown Parkway. A body was located near the creek. The cause of death is undetermined at this time. This is an ongoing death investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 6, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}