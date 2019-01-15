  • Police find body near Memphis apartment complex

    Updated:

    Watch Good Morning Memphis for a LIVE on the shooting. 

    ----

    Police are investigating a shooting near a Memphis apartment complex.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 learned officers were called to the 1800 block of Baroness Drive, which is near the New Horizon Apartments early on Tuesday morning. 

    When we arrived on the scene, our crew saw a body in the middle of the road. 

    FOX13 reached out to police to learn more information about the shooting.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories