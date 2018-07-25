Police find body near Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Death investigation underway after a body was found near a Memphis intersection.
Officers located the body at Jack Carley and West Trigg.
Police arrived on the scene at 2:15 p.m.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene. Watch a LIVE update on this case on FOX13 News at 5.
